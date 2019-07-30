Man burned, airlifted from fire on Pryor Road in Limestone County

Posted 1:32 pm, July 30, 2019, by , Updated at 02:16PM, July 30, 2019

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – An elderly man was burned in a house fire Tuesday afternoon.

The fire happened just after noon at a home on Pryor Road, off Swancott Road in eastern Limestone County.

HEMSI spokesman Don Webster said an elderly man had severe burns. The man was airlifted from the scene to a burn center.

Huntsville Fire Department spokesman Capt. Frank McKenzie said his department responded to assist with the fire.

