Madison County Sheriff’s Office hosting senior crime prevention academy in August

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a Senior Crime Prevention Academy beginning August 8.
Classes are held at the Huntsville Police Department North Precinct from 1-4 p.m. and run for 11 weeks.
Guest speakers include representatives from multiple organizations, including the FBI, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Madison County EMA, and HEMSI.
Topics of discussion include law enforcement structure and operations, court systems, scams, elder law, SWAT teams, hostage negotiations, the community watch program, self-defense, drugs, gangs, Satanic worship, homeland defense, and weapons of mass destruction.
For more information or to enroll in the classes, contact Pat Colson at (256) 859-3919.
34.778731 -86.582365