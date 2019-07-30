Learn about the United Way of Madison County’s work during 2019 “Caring Cruises”

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – If you want to see some good in action — come along for a ride this week with the United Way of Madison County. The organization is offering “Caring Cruises” July 30-August 1.

Each “cruise” is about 40 minutes long and offers the public a chance to see how donations are being put to action in the community.

You can visit as many of the partner agencies as you’d like. Whatever works for your busy schedule!

The schedule is as follows:

July 30, 2019

8:30am-9:10am – Crisis Services of North AL & United Way 2-1-1 Call Center

208 Exchange Place, Huntsville

9:30am-10:10am – Heart of the Valley YMCA SE Early Childhood Education Center

1000 Weatherly Rd SE, Huntsville

(The preschool center entrance is on the front side of the building, facing Weatherly

Do not enter through the main entrance to the gym/facility but through the preschool entrance)

10:40am-11:20am – United Cerebral Palsy of HSV/TN Valley

2075 Max Luther Drive, Huntsville

2:15pm-2:55pm – Village of Promise

Calvary Hills Recreation Center/Multi-Purpose Room

2900 Fairbanks St, NW, Huntsville

3:30-pm-4:10pm – Impact Alabama

Heart of the Valley HOGAN Y, Conference Room

130 Park Square Lane, Madison

4:30pm-6:00pm – Social Event: Meet New People, Network, Celebrate Community, Come Together, Learn about Resources with United Way of Madison County

Blue Pants Brewery

500 Lanier Rd, Madison

(half-price beers, food Trucks usually available)

July 31, 2019

8:15-8:55am – Madison Cross Roads Heals Clinic at Madison Cross Roads School

11588 Pulaski Pike, Toney

(house on school property north of school HEALS Clinic and Huntsville Assistance Program)

9:30am-10:10am – CASA WAREHOUSE

Care Assurance System for the Aging and Homebound of Madison County

1320 Grace St, Huntsville

(park on the street or in the parking spaces)

10:30am-11:20am – The Arc of Madison County

1100 Washington Street, Huntsville

1:50am-2:30pm – Catholic Center of Concern

1010 Church Street, Huntsville

2:45pm-3:25pm – Harris Home for Children

1210 Church Street, Huntsville

August 1, 2019 MORNING ONLY TOUR

8:30am-9:10am – New Hope Children’s Clinic

156 Church Avenue, New Hope

(behind New Hope Elementary School)

9:30am-10:10am – The Care Center

5039 Main Drive, New Hope

(park along Main Street toward Town Hall, just beyond the Care Center office)

To join the United Way of Madison County on one or more of the caring “cruises,” just call (256) 542-8039.