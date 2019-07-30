× Police arrested Limestone County man after home invasion on Nick Davis Road

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in a home invasion investigation on Nick Davis Road on July 22.

Deputies say Timothy Jackson, 28 of Athens, was charged second-degree burglary. Emergency crews took Jackson to the hospital for a gunshot wound after officials say he was shot by a resident during the scuffle on July 22.

Officials say Jackson was in a wreck on Wells Road just hours before the shooting. Jackson is in the Limestone County Jail on a $10,000 bond and is not eligible for bond.

The incident is still under investigation.

