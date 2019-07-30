Huntsville Police seek to identify women accused of cloning debit cards

Posted 4:31 pm, July 30, 2019, by

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Police need your help to identify an out-of-state group who is allegedly using cloned debit cards in the Huntsville area.

Huntsville Police believe the group is from Illinois in a Red Ford Focus with Illinois tags.

Authorities have identified the man as Victor Larouche from Chicago, Illinois. Police arrested him on a different case when officers caught him at the scene of a similar act at Walgreens on Winchester Road on July 19. He has four other warrants since that case for the same act of debit card fraud/identity theft at other businesses.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at (256) 427-7270.

Photo Gallery

Inline
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.