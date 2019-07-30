Huntsville Police seek to identify women accused of cloning debit cards

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Police need your help to identify an out-of-state group who is allegedly using cloned debit cards in the Huntsville area.

Huntsville Police believe the group is from Illinois in a Red Ford Focus with Illinois tags.

Authorities have identified the man as Victor Larouche from Chicago, Illinois. Police arrested him on a different case when officers caught him at the scene of a similar act at Walgreens on Winchester Road on July 19. He has four other warrants since that case for the same act of debit card fraud/identity theft at other businesses.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at (256) 427-7270.