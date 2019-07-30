Huntsville Fire & Rescue responding to fire on Pansy Street

Posted 10:57 pm, July 30, 2019, by , Updated at 10:58PM, July 30, 2019

Photo: WHNT News 19

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Fire & Rescue are responding to a building fire off Whitesburg Drive.

Photo: WHNT News 19

Fire crews were dispatched to the 2300 block of Pansy Street Tuesday night.

Huntsville Fire & Rescue says the residential unit has three floors. The top floor is a total loss according to authorities. The other two units have water damage.

Emergency crews said it is too early to determine the cause of the fire.

WHNT News 19 is working to gather more information. Be sure to bookmark this story and turn on update notifications in your app settings. 

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.