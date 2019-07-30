× Huntsville Fire & Rescue responding to fire on Pansy Street

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Fire & Rescue are responding to a building fire off Whitesburg Drive.

Fire crews were dispatched to the 2300 block of Pansy Street Tuesday night.

Huntsville Fire & Rescue says the residential unit has three floors. The top floor is a total loss according to authorities. The other two units have water damage.

Emergency crews said it is too early to determine the cause of the fire.

WHNT News 19 is working to gather more information. Be sure to bookmark this story and turn on update notifications in your app settings.