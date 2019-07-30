Huntsville dental clinic holding job fair August 9

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A local dental clinic is hosting a job fair in August.

From 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on August 9, Smile Center of Huntsville will be conducting on-site interviews for several positions:

  • Front Desk Receptionist
  • Insurance/Billing Representatives
  • Dental Assistants
  • Orthopedic Assistants

The clinic encouraged all applicants to bring their resumes, enthusiasm, and dress for success.

The job fair is free and open to the entire community. For more information, call (256) 867-1399

