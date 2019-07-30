× Grissom High School graduate receives National Merit Scholarship

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Tuesday, A local student received a scholarship through the National Merit Scholarship Program.

Jack Smalligan, who graduated from Grissom High School, will receive the National Merit PPG Foundation Community Scholarship.

The PPG Foundation funds this specific scholarship either for young men and women in communities where the company maintains operations or who are children of PPG employees.

Smalligan, who plans to study computer engineering, received one of more than 7,600 National Merit Scholarships. Combined, the scholarships are worth over $31 million.

The class of 2019 entered the competition as juniors by taking the 2017 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.

From the initial pool of 1.6 million students who took the test, 16,000 semifinalists were selected from across the nation.

Semifinalists then had to present an outstanding academic record, be endorsed and recommended by their school principal, earn outstanding SAT scores, write an essay, and provide information on their extracurricular activities, any awards they may have received, and their leadership positions.

15,000 semifinalists became finalists, and over half will be merit scholarship winners.