Dollar General to host grand opening at new Laceys Spring location

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – A new Dollar General is opening in Laceys Spring.

The new Dollar General location will at 890 NE Fields Road. The new store is celebrating its grand opening on Saturday, August 3rd at 8:00 a.m.

This grand opening celebration will feature free prizes and deals.

The first 50 adult shoppers at the store will receive a $10 Dollar General gift card and the first 200 shoppers will receive a Dollar General tote bag with complimentary product samples, among other giveaways.

Dollar General offers locals a convenient place to shop for everyday essentials at low prices.

“Dollar General is committed to delivering a pleasant shopping experience that includes a convenient location, a wide assortment of merchandise and great prices on quality products. We hope our area customers will enjoy shopping at Dollar General’s new location,” said Dan Nieser, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development.

Dollar General stores traditionally employ about six to 10 people. Anyone interested in joining the Dollar General team may visit the Career section atwww.dollargeneral.com.