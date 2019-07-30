× Decatur police charge 17-year-old with first degree robbery

DECATUR, Ala. – Police arrest a man after he allegedly robbed a home on July 26.

Decatur Police responded to the 200 block of 8th Street SW on a robbery call. When authorities responded and met with the victim who stated that two men, one who had a handgun, robbed the home.

Officers searched the area and were unable to find either of the suspects. The next day, the victim called officers back to the home because one of the offenders was nearby.

Police charge Matthew Khamil Gilford, 17, with first-degree robbery as an adult. He is in jail on a $60,000 bond.