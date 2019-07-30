× 16-year-old teen missing from South Alabama

Officials are looking for John Carter Kean of Fairhope.

Kean is a 16-year-old male with brown eyes and brown hair. He is 5’11” and weighs approximately 125 pounds.

Officials say Kean left his residence on July 20th and has not returned home.

According to the report, Kean left a note to his mother stating that he was en route to New York. Officials say it is possible that he headed to New Orleans to take a train north.

They say it is unknown what Kean was wearing when he left, and he did not take any electronics that are traceable with him.

If you have seen, have ANY information or know the whereabouts of John Carter Kean, you are asked to contact the Fairhope Police Department at 251-689-2877 or Officer Ron Wells at 251-929-0377 or Lt. Note at 251-928-2385.