× UAB student sent home after claim she violated dress code

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – A student at the University of Alabama – Birmingham was sent home Thursday after she was told her headscarf was against university policy.

Our news partners at AL.com reported kinesiology junior Felicia Layton has worked for one of the college’s daycares since Oct. 2017.

In a Facebook post, Layton described her hair as the 4C type, meaning it’s dense and can be difficult to style.

For more information, visit AL.com.