Owner of alleged 'meth squirrel' appears in court

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – The man who Limestone County authorities said may have fed a pet squirrel meth to make it aggressive appeared in court Monday morning.

Mickey Paulk, 36, was arraigned in court on a charge of possession a wild animal. He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

On June 17, Limestone County Sheriff’s Office employees said they received tips that Paulk had an “attack squirrel” that he fed meth to keep aggressive. Deputies searched a home on Piney Chapel Road and said they found meth, drug paraphernalia, body armor, ammunition, and the squirrel.

In a video posted on Facebook, Paulk denied he fed the squirrel meth and said he gave it the best possible treatment.

Deputies arrested Paulk in Lauderdale County 10 days later, where they said he led them on a short chase riding a stolen motorcycle. He was taken into custody after hitting a detectives car, police said, and they also found a .45-caliber pistol in his waistband.

Paulk’s trial on the wildlife charge is set for Oct. 21. He also faces a variety of drug and gun charges.