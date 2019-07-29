× One woman arrested after a social media post turned fatal

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville authorities arrested a woman after a shooting at Garden Place Apartments Friday afternoon.

Huntsville Police arrested Shaniqua Patreace Brown, 25, in connection to the murder of Jasmine Moore, 20, this past Friday.

Authorities responded to the apartment complex on Hood Road just after 1 p.m. Friday and began a homicide investigation.

Huntsville Police Department says they’re still investigating the shooting, but they believe it started over a social media post.

“This far in the investigation we can say this was ignited over a social media argument. That’s something we have seen in other homicides and in this case that’s exactly what happened,” said Lieutenant Michael Johnson.

