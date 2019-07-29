× Missing woman’s body found in Tuscaloosa Co. well; 2 charged with murder

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Two men have been charged with the murder of a woman whose body was found in a well early Monday.

The body of 20-year-old Marka “Willoe” Watkins was found in a well on Will Walker Lane, our news partners al.com reported.

Kendal Tyler Battles, 29, and Joseph Brandon Nevels, 20, are charged with murder and abuse of a corpse in the case. Authorities said more arrests are possible.

Watkins was reported missing June 15 by her grandmother. The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit said investigators believe she was at one of the suspects’ homes on Tanya Drive when she was killed, and the suspects took her body to the well to dispose of it.