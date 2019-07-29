× Man pleads guilty to charges of aggravated abuse, rape and sexual torture of foster and adopted children

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. – A man facing dozens of child sex abuse charges has pleaded guilty. Daniel Wayne Spurgeon entered a guilty plea to 11 counts of aggravated child abuse, two counts first-degree rape of a child under 12, and one count of sexual torture Monday afternoon.

Spurgeon will be sentenced August 12 at 9 a.m. We understand the agreement states that Spurgeon will serve 20 years, the max sentence, for the child abuse charges and 25 years on the other counts. It says this sentence can’t get cut short.

Daniel Wayne Spurgeon was transported from Florida back to the Shoals to face dozens of criminal charges which included rape, sodomy, and willful abuse of a child, for abusing foster and adopted children in Florence.

Daniel and his wife, Jenise Spurgeon, were approved foster parents, living in Florence until August of 2015.

A nine-page police report from Cape Coral, Florida is full of chilling statements by the foster children and adopted children of the Spurgeons. They describe in detail the sexual abuse they endured while living in the Spurgeon home.

This case broke on in July of 2016 when Cape Coral, Fla. Police were called to a fast-food restaurant for a report of intoxicated teens. When police arrived, three teenage children said their father had given them alcohol.

As investigators dove deeper, accounts of molestation and physical abuse surfaced. The children told officers Daniel Spurgeon would force the children to perform sexual acts.

Alabama DHR tells us the Spurgeons were approved to be foster parents in 2004. Jenise Spurgeon is accused of choking and smacking the children and keeping them from receiving health care. Jenise Spurgeon is set for a plea hearing on August 8.