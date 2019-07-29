Madison City Schools plans to discuss growth that exceeds staffing plans for upcoming school year

MADISON, Ala. – As the new school year approaches, one school system plans to discuss how they are going to handle increased student enrollment.

Madison City Schools Superintendent Robby Parker plans to hold a news conference on Tuesday to discuss plans to tackle the growth. School officials say the growth has exceeded staffing plans. The growth also provides a challenge for bus transportation.

According to Madison City Schools’ website, 1,002 new students, grades 1-12, are enrolled for the 2019-2020 school year. The number does not include kindergarten or pre-k students.

WHNT News 19 plans to live stream the news conference and will bring you the latest on-air and online. Be sure to turn on update notifications in your app settings and bookmark this story to receive the latest updates.