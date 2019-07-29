× Madison City Council sets public hearing date over Three Springs facility business license

MADISON, Ala. – Monday, the Madison City Council held a special called meeting to set a public hearing for next month to discuss the Sequel T.S.I. business license.

Sequel, better known in the city as Three Springs, is a residential treatment facility for at-risk youth.

The council’s public hearing, where the community is invited to share their thoughts, concerns, and opinions, will be held on August 14. We understand that the city could approve, revoke, or amend the license during a vote after that hearing.

The last time the council discussed Three Springs was for a divided vote on the facility’s license. As WHNT News 19 reported, tension there was evident. The city police department was investigating a homicide in which two Three Springs escapees were accused of murder. Three Springs had said during that hearing that it cares for youth that others will not take care of, while other public officials had stated they wanted the facility to move somewhere else. In the end, a divided council approved the business license with added security requirements.

Concerns resurfaced after three teens ran away from the facility last week. Law enforcement located them a short time later. Afterward, Sequel Youth and Family Services released this statement to WHNT News 19:

“We are aware of the recent incident of students leaving the facility without permission. We remain fully focused on the safety and care of the students at Sequel TSI Madison and the local Madison community. Our local operations team has and continues to cooperate with local law enforcement.”

.@MadisonAlabama council setting public hearing date for Sequel TSI/Three Springs business license tonight at a meeting that starts in 5 minutes @WHNT expected hearing date is August 14 but they have to vote on it. pic.twitter.com/QIFjnejCF4 — Kristen Conner (@KConnerTweets) July 29, 2019

BREAKING: public hearing August 14 is set by unanimous vote. @whnt — Kristen Conner (@KConnerTweets) July 29, 2019