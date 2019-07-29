Local schools update policies to follow trend of e-cigs and vaporizers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. - E-cigs have become a dangerous trend among teens, with the FDA and U.S. surgeon general going as far as calling it an epidemic.

Madison County Schools are following these trends, and making changes to their policies.

“Number one it’s against the law for any of our students to have tobacco products, because they’re all under the age of 19 for the most part," said student services supervisor Keith Trawick.

The evolution of tobacco products comes with needed changes in school policies and consequences when those policies are broken.

“The difficult thing is that kids are pretty smart, and they do find ways to bring these devices to school, on buses, and find ways to use them on campus," Trawick said.

Some school systems even consider tobacco products to be drug paraphernalia.

“We call upon our school resource officers to help us and assist with identifying what may potentially be in one of those devices," Trawick said.

Trawick said getting caught on campus with any kind of personal vaporizer or e-cig can rack up some serious consequences.

"It's punishable up to three days out of school suspension," he said. "If something like that continues, if they persistently bring these things to school, it could be considered a class 3 violation which could lead to time at our alternative school."

Madison County administrators admit it’s an issue they’re seeing more and more of. To mitigate this issue, school administrators have developed a relationship with Partnership for a Drug-Free Community, who will come to the school and talk to students and staff about the dangers of these personal tobacco products.