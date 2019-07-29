× Huntsville Police Department and Green Bus Brewing are asking for your help

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – On Wednesday, July 24th the Huntsville Police Department responded to a hit and run.

A bicyclist was riding in front of the Floyd E. “Tut” Fann State Veterans Home on Meridian Street when a car struck and injured the cyclist.

The Huntsville Police Department says that the bicyclist is not at fault for the incident.

“All preliminary evidence is pointing to the bicyclist being on the correct side of the road prior to the accident,” said Lieutenant Michael Johnson.

Green Bus Brewing said in a Facebook post that Matt Hammond is one of their brewers, and was hit by a car on his way home from work Wednesday night.

In the Facebook post, they started a GoFundMe asking for the community to help Hammond with medical bills and everyday expenses as he recovers from the incident.

According to the GoFundMe page, Hammond has a “severely broken left leg” and is recovering from a concussion. He had surgery Thursday morning and the post says doctors placed rods and several screws in the broken leg.

The Huntsville Police Department says the biker is recovering.

“The bicyclist, in this case, is doing a little bit better, he still has a long road ahead of him to go, physically,” said Lt. Johnson.

They say they’re still searching for the vehicle that hit Hammond.

“Right now, we do need the public’s help, we need them to give us a call if they know anything about this incident. At this time all we know is it was a larger sized vehicle with heavy front-end damage,” said Lt. Johnson.

If you have any information on the hit and run you should call Huntsville Police Department at (256) 427-7009.