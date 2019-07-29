× Give blood and get an Amazon gift card

The American Red Cross is experiencing a blood shortage and they need your donations.

The Red Cross is thanking those who donate between July 29th through August 29th with a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card. Amazon donated $1 million dollars to help with the campaign.

Currently, the Red Cross has less than a three-day supply of most blood types available and less than a two-day supply of type O blood.

You can schedule an appointment to give now by activating Amazon’s Alexa Red Cross Blood Skill by saying, “Alexa, find a blood drive,” or by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Donors will receive the Amazon gift card via email.