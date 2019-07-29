× Athens woman arrested after her toddler tested positive for meth

ATHENS, Ala. – An Athens woman has bonded out of jail after being arrested Friday on a felony chemical endangerment of a child charge.

Deputies arrested Kylie Madison Collins, 24, on one felony charge of chemical endangerment of a child.

Authorities performed a welfare check and saw crushed drugs and Subutex, a pain-killer, in plain sight. After being tested for drugs, Collins and her child tested positive for meth.

Authorities released Collins on a $5,000 bond.