A Better Chance of Rain: hit-or-miss storms make a comeback this week

Some isolated heat-of-the-day showers and thunderstorms hang around this evening, but the coverage looks very limited! Only a hand full of storms will exist around North Alabama and Southern Tennessee at any point through 9 PM; however, any of those that manage to develop could still be very heavy with torrential rain, lightning, and wind gusts over 30 miles per hour.

Track heavy storms with WHNT.com’s Interactive Radar or swipe over to the radar feature on Live Alert 19!

It’s quiet, warm and muggy tonight: lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s with a light south breeze. Tuesday and Wednesday look similar to Monday with one exception: a slightly better chance of some daily downpours. A weak cool front in the area helps focus the heat and humidity into more scattered thunderstorms; ‘more’ here doesn’t necessarily mean ‘everyone gets rain.’ We are still very much in a hit-or-miss thunderstorm kind of environment.

Hotter weather here to stay: July is 0.2ºF above average through Sunday; you might as well call that ‘normal.’ It was very hot early in the month, and then that break with cooler weather last week spoiled us. Now, it’s hot and going to stay that way.

Huntsville’s climatological ‘peak’ of summer happens within the next three weeks. The hottest period of the year based on the averages is August 11th through 14th with an average high of 91.3ºF.

The next two weeks look very ‘average’ for this area: a slim chance of rain and a good chance of ‘hot and dry.’ While a true ‘heat wave’ is not in the forecast, there is certainly very little chance of it being pleasantly cool again anytime soon.

Looking toward the weekend: We’re expecting standard summertime weather for the upcoming weekend. Highs around 90ºF, lows around 70ºF, and a slim chance of an isolated storm. The vast majority of us won’t see any rain this week or for the final weekend before school begins in many districts around here.

Looking for the rest of the forecast? It’s always online at WHNT.com/Weather and in the “Daily Forecast” section on Live Alert 19!

-Jason

Connect with me!

Facebook: Jason Simpson’s Fan Page

Twitter: @simpsonwhnt