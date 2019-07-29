× 4-year-old girl shot inside Birmingham home by outside shootout

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A 4-year-old girl was shot in the head when gunfire outside entered her family’s apartment in Alabama.

News outlets report the little girl was taken to Children’s of Alabama Sunday night, her condition unclear.

Birmingham police spokesman Sgt. Johnny Williams says two people outside the girl’s apartment got into an altercation. One fired a weapon and a round went into the building, striking the little girl.

Williams says no suspects are in custody. Officers were canvassing the area seeking witnesses.

AL.com says this shooting closes out a violent weekend in Birmingham. Three people were shot outside a night club early Sunday morning and two others were shot in the afternoon. Williams said none of these victims had life-threatening injuries.