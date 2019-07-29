× 3-year old Ohio boy dies after falling off condo balcony in Panama City

Florida officials say a child died after falling from a balcony on Saturday afternoon.

Officials were called to the Marisol condominium in Panama City Beach around 4:00 p.m. Authorities say when they arrived a child had fallen from the condo’s ninth floor.

Al.com reports that the boy was taken to the hospital where he later died.

According to the coroner’s office, the victim was identified as a three-year-old boy who was visiting with his family from Midway, Ohio.

The matter is still under investigation, according to officials.