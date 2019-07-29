1 dead, 5 wounded in shooting during Philadelphia rap video production

July 29, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — One man was killed and five others were wounded in a shooting during a rap video production in Philadelphia.

Police say unidentified gunmen opened fire as the victims were about to shoot the video on Sunday night.

Police say a 21-year-old was shot in the head and died at the scene.

A 23-year-old who was shot in the head, a 22-year-old who was shot in the leg and chest, and a 22-year-old who was shot in the neck and back are in critical condition at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

Two other victims are in stable condition.

Police Commissioner Richard Ross says no suspects are in custody.

Police have not said who the group was making the video.

