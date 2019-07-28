Williams Foods LLC issues a voluntary recall of taco seasoning due to possible salmonella contamination

There have been no consumer complaints or reported cases of Salmonellosis in connection with these products.

The “Best By” date information can be found on the top part of the backside of the package. The product is sold in select retail grocery stores located across Alabama, Tennessee, Mississippi, Georgia. (Full list)

No other “Best By” dates are being recalled.

Consumers who have purchased the product with the above “Best By” dates are urged not to consume the product but to discard it or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may call our Customer Service Center at 1-800-847-5608 or by e-mail at customerservice@chg.com for more information. Our customer service desk will be staffed in person from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST Monday to Friday.