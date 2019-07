MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – An abandoned trailer was a total loss after an overnight fire in Meridianville.

Meridianville, Hazel Green, Toney, and Bobo fire departments responded to 100 Cottondale Rd for a reported trailer fire.

Authorities say the vacant trailer was a total loss. The cause of the fire is unknown.

Check out this viewer video from Maria Camila Vogt:

