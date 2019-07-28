Vacant building catches fire in downtown Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Firefighters responded to downtown Huntsville Saturday night to fight a blaze on Clinton Ave.

Huntsville Fire & Rescue Captain Frank McKenzie said the call came around 11 p.m. Saturday night. Firefighters arrived at the scene and saw smoke and flames.

McKenzie said the building is vacant and is under construction. Firefighters had to knock out a window to gain entry to the building. Firefighters were able to find the small fire, on the wall frames, and put it out. The fire was mostly on the ground level but did impact some of the second floor. McKenzie said the fire was put out quickly with minimum damage.

Watch this 1-1 interview with Capt. McKenzie:

HEMSI took one firefighter with minor injuries to a local hospital and is expected to be okay. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.