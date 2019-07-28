Merrimack Hall celebrates 100 years in Huntsville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - This summer, Merrimack Hall in Huntsville turns 100 years old!

As Merrimack Hall Performing Arts Center celebrates the historic moment, they are hoping the community will pitch in to help them raise money so they can continue serving the community for another 100 years.

The bricks in the theater room are the original, but as co-founder Alan Jenkins says, "Merrimack Hall is not just about bricks and mortar; it's about the arts revitalizing a neighborhood."

The building was constructed in 1919 it served as a community center for those who worked at the Merrimack Mill.

100 years later, the structure still stands and is a center for community gathering, just in a different capacity.

In 2008 when Debra Jenkins and Allen Jenkins purchased Merrimack Hall and started the arts education program for children and adults with special needs, Strategic Operations Director Andrew Skinner says, " It truly became a hub of activity for them to come to and enjoy."

Merrimack Hall Performing Arts Center is celebrating the centennial of the building on social media with the hashtag #merrimackmilestones. They are sharing stories of people who have been impacted throughout time by moments that have taken place inside the Merrimack Hall building. You can watch those on the Merrimack Hall Performing Arts Center Facebook page.

Last year Merrimack Hall Performing Arts Center raised money to renovate the middle space of the building to provide more classrooms, office space, and a pottery studio.

Skinner says the fundraiser was successful and they hope to start renovations before 2019, "With construction projects, there is always some sort of delay or something that goes on but we are working with our contractor to begin construction before the end of 2019," said Skinner.

The non-profits main priority is making sure every child who comes through the door has the opportunity to experience the joy that being a part of Merrimack Hall can bring.

"This is the place that these people depend on to make their lives better," stated Skinner.

The non-profit does not turn away any child or adult. If you are interested in donating to help support the organization click here.