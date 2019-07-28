Memorial service to be held for Alabama prison search dog

Posted 2:46 pm, July 28, 2019, by

Corrections K9 Jake and his handler, Sergeant Quinton Jones

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A memorial service will be held for an Alabama prison search dog that died after helping authorities discover synthetic marijuana.

The Alabama Department of Corrections says “Jake” will be honored on Tuesday.

The dog became ill during a contraband search at Staton Correctional Facility in Elmore. Jake alerted authorities to a substance that turned out to be synthetic marijuana. He died two days later after developing a secondary infection.

The memorial service will be held at the Staton Complex.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.