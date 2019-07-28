× Memorial service to be held for Alabama prison search dog

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A memorial service will be held for an Alabama prison search dog that died after helping authorities discover synthetic marijuana.

The Alabama Department of Corrections says “Jake” will be honored on Tuesday.

The dog became ill during a contraband search at Staton Correctional Facility in Elmore. Jake alerted authorities to a substance that turned out to be synthetic marijuana. He died two days later after developing a secondary infection.

The memorial service will be held at the Staton Complex.