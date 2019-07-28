July ends with more heat, humidity, and scattered storms

Summer’s heat returned over the weekend and a gradual rise in humidity will follow. High temperatures to start the week will reach back into the lower 90s, with the ‘feels like’ temperature only a few degrees higher than the actual air temperature. The slight uptick in moisture in the air will be enough for a few brief showers to develop Sunday and Monday afternoon, but the chance of any one community getting rain is low – at 10% to 20%.

While temperatures have warmed up since last week, we’re just getting back to average. We expect highs to hover near 90 throughout the work week – which is right near average this time of year. There are no signs of ‘extreme’ heat in the near-term, but you should should still take your normal heat precautions – never leave pets or children in cars unattended, drink plenty of water, and avoid strenuous work in the middle of the day.

More Rain Possible Midweek: The only chance of a cool down will come in the form of scattered showers and storms during the middle part of our week. Another ‘cold’ front will approach Tuesday and move through on Wednesday. Some of us in the Tennessee Valley could really use more rain! Dry conditions have been spreading over eastern Alabama, where rainfall totals for the month have been less-than-impressive for many:

The lack of rain has left us with ‘abnormally dry’ conditions on the US Drought Monitor. Fortunately, this week’s cold front will bring a chance for us to catch up on rain where we need it. After Wednesday we’ll be back to the ‘hit-or-miss’ storms that are more typical of the summer.

Overall, we could see 1-2 inches of rain by the time the first weekend of August rolls around. By then we’ll likely just have more of the same: summer heat, humidity, and afternoon pop-up storms.

