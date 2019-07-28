× Country queen Dolly Parton makes a surprise appearance at the Newport Folk Festival

(CNN) — Dolly Parton is not usually one for subtleties, but this Saturday she managed to pull off the ultimate surprise.

Parton made a special appearance during the day’s final set of the Newport Folk Festival in Rhode Island.

The show was mysteriously listed as “♀♀♀♀: The Collaboration.” Singer Brandi Carlile, the show’s curator, kept the performers secret until she took the stage that evening.

Sheryl Crow, Lucy Dacus, Jade Bird and several other of the festival’s top female acts joined Carlile on stage.

Then, the legend herself emerged, sporting a bedazzled yellow pantsuit.

Even the other performers had a hard time keeping their cool, as the crowd erupted in applause.

Parton sang a number of classics, including “Jolene,” “Eagle When She Flies” and “I Will Always Love You.”

To close out a set dedicated to girl power, the women joined Parton in performing her 1980 anthem “9 to 5.”

The Newport Folk Festival has featured collaborative shows like this before. At the 2018 festival, Jon Batiste — of Jon Batiste and Stay Human — curated a set dedicated to the civil rights movement.

This year’s festival continues through Sunday, though it’s unclear how they’ll ever top a show like last night’s.