Clouds swirling in the Atlantic have a low chance of developing into a tropical system

An area of tropical downpours is currently swirling over the Leeward Islands, where the Caribbean meets the western Atlantic Ocean. These downpours are associated with a tropical wave that will move northwest over the next few days.

Although the disturbance will produce heavy downpours over over Puerto Rico and Hispaniola, it is not expected to strengthen due to the strong upper level wind shear that is in place over the Caribbean. Wind shear is the term used to describe the change in wind speed and direction from the surface to higher altitudes above the ground. When high, or strong wind shear is present in the tropics, the shear can rip apart the structure of the storm system, weakening it in the process.

Although strong wind shear is expected to keep the system from developing into a tropical depression or a tropical storm, the disturbance will likely bring heavy rain and gusty winds to the Bahamas as well as southeast Florida by the end of the week.

Below is additional information from the National Hurricane Center.