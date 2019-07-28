× Alert Issued on Social Media Market Research Firms Targeting Teens

Better Business Bureau is issuing a consumer alert based on a Metro NY BBB investigation about companies calling themselves Notion Cash and Kids Earn Money aka Kids Paid Money, which have claimed to be social media market research firms.

Since the beginning of 2019, BBB Metro New York has received an accumulated 51 complaints and 35 reviews about Notion Cash and Kids Earn Money LLC, aka Kids Paid Money. Reports were filed by consumers from 28 different states, including Alabama.

Consumers often report to BBB that they sign up for what they think is an online marketing agency, where they will earn money by completing “tasks.” The money appears to tally in the account for each completed task, but when consumers try to apply for payment, often when they reach a set threshold, they allege that they are unable to retrieve the promised payment and have no luck contacting the company for assistance. Additionally, upon creating an account, consumers are required to provide sensitive information such as name, telephone number, email and Cash App or PayPal account information.

BBB Metro New York has issued the Notion Cash and Kids Earn Money, LLC an “F” rating for its failure to answer complaints filed, lack of transparency, and failure to reply to BBB’s inquiry about advertising claims stated on its website. The website for Notion Cash, https://notioncash.com remained active as of July 10, 2019. BBB could find no record of either company being incorporated with the New York State Department of State.

BBB warns consumers that potential scammers can set themselves up publicly as online marketing companies or influencer platforms in many variations. They have been known to solicit consumers to sign up for their programs to share links, refer friends, create videos, complete surveys or download apps and games to review, with the promise of being paid for doing so.

BBB recommends the following before signing up with an online marketing company or as an influencer:

Look for signs that such offers may not be legitimate, including claims of high pay for the type of industry, high referral bonus or sign-on bonus, high pay per click, and high pay for videos on YouTube.

Check out any such companies online before signing up with sites that claim to conduct market research or surveys

Check with BBB.org and read any reviews and complaints posted about a company.

Visit BBB’s Scam Tracker SM to see if others have reported anything.

to see if others have reported anything. Check blogs and other review websites to see if others have posted anything about a company.

Learn about how legitimate market research sites work and how consumers are compensated for their work.

Source: BBB.org & BBB Metro New York

To report a scam, go to the BBB Scam Tracker. To find trustworthy businesses, go to https://www.bbb.org