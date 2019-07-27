× You can give back to Huntsville Botanical Garden by eating out Thursday, August 1

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville Botanical Garden is partnering with Urban Cookhouse for a fundraiser on Thursday, August 1.

From 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 4 p.m.-7 p.m., the restaurant, located at Bridge Street Town Center, will donate 10% of the day’s profits to the Botanical Garden.

You can help, too!

Just tell your cashier you’re dining out to support Huntsville Botanical Garden or show them the Facebook post below.