You can give back to Huntsville Botanical Garden by eating out Thursday, August 1
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville Botanical Garden is partnering with Urban Cookhouse for a fundraiser on Thursday, August 1.
From 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 4 p.m.-7 p.m., the restaurant, located at Bridge Street Town Center, will donate 10% of the day’s profits to the Botanical Garden.
You can help, too!
Just tell your cashier you’re dining out to support Huntsville Botanical Garden or show them the Facebook post below.
34.716037 -86.674148