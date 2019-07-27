You can give back to Huntsville Botanical Garden by eating out Thursday, August 1

Posted 9:04 am, July 27, 2019, by

Water Garden at the Huntsville Alabama Botanical Gardens

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville Botanical Garden is partnering with Urban Cookhouse for a fundraiser on Thursday, August 1.

From 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 4 p.m.-7 p.m., the restaurant, located at Bridge Street Town Center, will donate 10% of the day’s profits to the Botanical Garden.

You can help, too!

Just tell your cashier you’re dining out to support Huntsville Botanical Garden or show them the Facebook post below.

Google Map for coordinates 34.716037 by -86.674148.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.