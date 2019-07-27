Shooting investigation underway in Hazel Green

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting on Allred Road.

Lt. Donny Shaw with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office confirms a man was shot and a female has left the scene in the 160 block of Allred Road. Authorities say both people knew each other and were in an argument.

Lt. Shaw also confirms the victim is a white male in his 30s. He was shot at least two times and transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Authorities also confirm the suspect is a white female in her 30s, who is an ex-girlfriend to the victim. Police have not released the name of the victim or suspect.

HEMSI spokesperson Don Webster said the man is being transported to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services in serious condition.

The call came in Saturday evening and the shooting is still under investigation.

