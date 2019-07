× Phone scammers targeting Decatur Utilities customers

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur Utilities is advising customers to be wary of calls claiming to be from the utility.

DU said scammers are calling from (800) 484-5545, and pressuring customers to pay over the phone by credit, debit, or a prepaid debit card.

DU stated it will never call customers demanding payment and told customers to just hang up on the callers.