Local Scout Troops clean up Huntsville Veterans Memorial

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - According to the Housing Assistance Council, more than 350,000 veterans call Alabama home and there are many ways to pay tribute to them for their service.

On Saturday, the Rotary Club of Greater Huntsville and Toney Scout Troops 94 and Troop 95 honored our veterans by cleaning up the Huntsville Veterans Memorial.

"The scouts and some of the veterans are cleaning because to us, it means that we are honoring our veterans by doing this," said Tessa Billieg from Troop 95.

Volunteers said the memorial needed some work.

"It was really, really dirty," explained Rotary Club of Greater Huntsville President Lisa Abbott. "We actually started cleaning these lights and they were filled up with bugs."

The work wasn't particularly easy but the volunteers said it was meaningful.

Troop 95 Scout Master Read Klos said, "It just means so much to our community for something so important as veterans and veterans that have died for our country."

That's why they are putting in a little elbow grease to honor those who sacrificed it all.

For veteran and volunteer Morgan Jellett, the cleanup means a lot. "God bless the soldiers that are giving their lives to keep our country free."

The group plans to come out and clean the memorial on the last Saturday of every month at 8 a.m and say anyone is welcome to join.