Learn how you can help the community during the Masonic Day Celebration at Cahaba Shrine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Masonic Day celebration day Cahaba Shrine is a chance to have fun and find ways to help the community. At the event, you can learn about the Shriners and how you can participate.

The Masonic Day Celebration is Saturday, July 27th, from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

Cahaba Shrine has jurisdiction throughout North Alabama including the counties of Jackson, DeKalb, Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin, Lawrence, Morgan, Limestone, Madison, and Marshall.

Stated meeting nights are traditionally the third Friday of each month with the meeting starting promptly at 7:30. On occasion, dates and times may change so double check the event calendar for any updates.

There are six Clubs and nine Units that are associated with the Cahaba Shrine. Information including officers and meeting dates/times can be found by accessing the appropriate web page above.

The organization said they provide round trip transportation, without charge, to patients while attending our Shrine Hospitals. Two hospitals fall within the Cahaba's jurisdiction - Shriners Hospital for Children Cincinnati, Ohio and Shriners Hospital for Children Greenville, South Carolina.

For information concerning any of the 22 Shrine Hospitals, rules of admission, and the services provided by each, you can contact Cahaba's office from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday at (256) 851-7400 or visit the Shriners Hospitals website anytime.