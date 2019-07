× Woman shot at Huntsville apartment complex

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville Fire confirms a woman was shot at Garden Place Apartments Friday afternoon.

HEMSI spokesman Don Webster said a woman in her 20s was transported to Huntsville Hospital in critical condition.

Authorities responded to the apartment complex on Hood Road just after 1 p.m.

#BREAKING: Huntsville Police are investigating a possible shooting at Garden Place Apartments on Hood Road. @whnt pic.twitter.com/GLnMlk1abC — Jeremy Jackson (@JeremyJacksonAL) July 26, 2019

WHNT News 19 has a crew on the scene working to gather more information on this developing story.