Taste of Fall comes to an end as warmer, humid air returns to the Valley

The official start of Fall is just under two months away, but for a few days this week, we enjoyed a taste of the cooler weather!

The average morning lows for the month of July is 71 degrees in Huntsville, however thermometers dropped as low as 59 degrees this week at the Huntsville International Airport.

Some areas also broke record low temperatures Wednesday morning as thermometers dipped into the low to mid 50s!

The crisp, dry air allowed daytime temperatures to drop as well. In fact, afternoon high temperatures were 5-10 degrees below average for late July — but we weren’t complaining!

Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end — and that ending arrives Friday afternoon as warmer, more humid air continues to flow into the Tennessee Valley.

High pressure anchored over West Virginia will drive Atlantic air southeast into north Alabama and middle Tennessee. Dewpoint values will creep upwards this weekend, which means morning lows will come up as well — and each morning will feel muggier than we experienced this week.

Afternoon highs will also ramp up into the low 90s, but the extra moisture will make “feels like” heat index values climb back into the mid-90s for the next several days. While the taste of Fall was wonderful, it is fleeting — and soon it will be “back to reality”!

Our chance of rain will inch upwards, too, in the next few days. Check the WHNT News 19 forecast discussion for the latest information.