Storm shelter under construction in Owens Cross Roads

MADISON COUNTY, Ala.- Officials in Owens Cross Roads broke ground Friday on a new community storm shelter. The shelter is being built next to Owens Cross Road town hall.

Members of the County Commission signed off on the project funded in part thanks to a one hundred and sixteen thousand dollar grant from FEMA.

"We knew that there was a need in that area for a storm shelter. There are residents there that need a place to go in severe weather. And our economic development partner has helped us again with this project and we are thankful for that. And the community and town will need that product and we are thankful it can be there," says Craig Hill.

Madison County Commissioner Craig Hill says the county has worked on getting this shelter for almost two years and this shelter will be similar to those recently added in other rural parts of Madison County.

"We can get 300 citizens in there. In the case of severe weather we will make every effort to accommodate everyone that arrives at the shelter," says Hill.

Community members at the groundbreaking ceremony on Friday say they are thankful for this new addition to Owens Cross Roads.

"It's important to the community to have a place of safe haven and somewhere for people to go during in-climate weather. We are proud this happened in this community," says Daniel Johnson.

Hill says they hope the shelter will be open by severe weather season in November.