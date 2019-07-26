Stabbing reported at Mississippi State University
STARKVILLE, Miss. – According to a post on the official university account, a stabbing has been reported at the Mississippi State University Student Union.
University police have responded and increased patrols. The suspect is a black male, driving a maroon SUV. Police say the suspect has left campus.
The Student Union remains closed and will reopen at 7 a.m. Saturday. According to a Maroon Alert, police have the identity of the suspect and do not believe there is any threat to campus.
The university encourages everyone to use caution and report any concerns to campus police.
