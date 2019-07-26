× Senator Shelby announces FAA funding for Alabama Airports

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Airports in Alabama are getting some upgrades.

U.S. Senator Richard Shelby announced that six airports in Alabama will receive a total of $14,344,107 in Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grants.

Huntsville International Airport is receiving $10.4 million in grant funding to rehabilitate a runway and an apron, to reconstruct taxiway lighting and airfield guidance signs, and to rehabilitate and construct a taxiway

Five other airports in Alabama also received grants that total just below $4 million dollars.

Chilton County Airport in Clanton is receiving $1.9 million in grant funding to extend the airport’s runway.

Enterprise Municipal Airport in Enterprise is receiving $1.4 million in grant funding for the construction of a taxiway and the reconstruction of an apron.

Jack Edwards National Airport in Gulf Shores is receiving $403,470 to rehabilitate lighting on an airport taxiway.

Lanett Municipal Airport in Lanett is receiving $89,798 for an updated master plan study to determine the long-term development plans for the airport.

Florala Municipal Airport in Florala is receiving $59,290 for an updated master plan study and the rehabilitation of an airport runway.

These FAA grants are funded through the Airport and Airway Trust Fund and federal appropriations.