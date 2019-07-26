Senator Shelby announces FAA funding for Alabama Airports
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Airports in Alabama are getting some upgrades.
U.S. Senator Richard Shelby announced that six airports in Alabama will receive a total of $14,344,107 in Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grants.
Huntsville International Airport is receiving $10.4 million in grant funding to rehabilitate a runway and an apron, to reconstruct taxiway lighting and airfield guidance signs, and to rehabilitate and construct a taxiway
Five other airports in Alabama also received grants that total just below $4 million dollars.
Chilton County Airport in Clanton is receiving $1.9 million in grant funding to extend the airport’s runway.
Enterprise Municipal Airport in Enterprise is receiving $1.4 million in grant funding for the construction of a taxiway and the reconstruction of an apron.
Jack Edwards National Airport in Gulf Shores is receiving $403,470 to rehabilitate lighting on an airport taxiway.
Lanett Municipal Airport in Lanett is receiving $89,798 for an updated master plan study to determine the long-term development plans for the airport.
Florala Municipal Airport in Florala is receiving $59,290 for an updated master plan study and the rehabilitation of an airport runway.
These FAA grants are funded through the Airport and Airway Trust Fund and federal appropriations.