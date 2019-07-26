Senator Shelby announces FAA funding for Alabama Airports

Posted 11:31 am, July 26, 2019, by

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Airports in Alabama are getting some upgrades.

U.S. Senator Richard Shelby announced that six airports in Alabama will receive a total of $14,344,107 in Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grants.

Huntsville International Airport is receiving $10.4 million in grant funding to rehabilitate a runway and an apron, to reconstruct taxiway lighting and airfield guidance signs, and to rehabilitate and construct a taxiway

Five other airports in Alabama also received grants that total just below $4 million dollars.

Chilton County Airport in Clanton is receiving $1.9 million in grant funding to extend the airport’s runway.

Enterprise Municipal Airport in Enterprise is receiving $1.4 million in grant funding for the construction of a taxiway and the reconstruction of an apron.

Jack Edwards National Airport in Gulf Shores is receiving $403,470 to rehabilitate lighting on an airport taxiway.

Lanett Municipal Airport in Lanett is receiving $89,798 for an updated master plan study to determine the long-term development plans for the airport.

Florala Municipal Airport in Florala is receiving $59,290 for an updated master plan study and the rehabilitation of an airport runway.

These FAA grants are funded through the Airport and Airway Trust Fund and federal appropriations.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.