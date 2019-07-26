Police chase ended with two arrested in Lawrence County

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. – A chase in Moulton led to two Decatur robbery suspects being arrested on Friday.

A Moulton police officer spotted the vehicle, that had robbery suspects from Decatur in them, and tried to pull them over near County Road 87 and AL Hwy. 157 in Lawrence County. The vehicle initially stopped; however, refused the commands of officers and fled east on County Road 87. The pursuit eventually ended on County Road 209, a short distance from County Road 72.

Deputies arrested one suspect immediately and a second suspect fled on foot into a wooded area. Police arrested the second suspect after a short search.

Police turned over both suspects to Decatur Police and they are also facing charges related to the pursuit. Police have not released their identities to the public.