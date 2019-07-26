× Pedestrian seriously injured after getting hit by a vehicle on Jordan Lane

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Police say a pedestrian was seriously injured after a vehicle hit him on Jordan Lane around 12:21 p.m. Friday.

Police say the vehicle was driving north on Jordan Lane, near Brandontown Road, when the pedestrian got into an argument on the sidewalk which led him to dart into the roadway.

Emergency crews transported the pedestrian to Huntsville Hospital with life-threatening injuries but is expected to survive.

Police are not expected to file charges against the driver because investigators say the crash was the pedestrian’s fault. Police continue to investigate this accident.