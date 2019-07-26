× Officials search for missing 16-year old girl from St. Clair County

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a missing 16-year old girl.

Natalie Marie Camp, 16, was last seen on July 18th. She is 5′, 120 pounds. Natalie has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing black leggings, a white t-shirt, and black Nike shoes.

According to reports, she may have cut her hair or shaved the side of her head.

Officials say she may be in the Bessemer area.

If you have any information, contact the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department, Investigator J. Brown at 205-594-2140.