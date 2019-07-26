× Officials say mother, son dead after Birmingham house fire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Authorities have identified a mother and son they say died from injuries in a house fire in Birmingham.

The coroner’s office says 24-year-old Marqueshe Lajay Smith died at a hospital Thursday night. Her 4-year-old son Vdarius Wade Jr. was found dead inside the burned home.

New outlets report that two other children, ages 5 months and 3 years, remain hospitalized with what are described as serious injuries.

The four were inside a home that caught fire early Thursday. Authorities haven’t released a cause for the fire, but Battalion Chief Sebastian Carrillo says they’re nothing to indicate arson was involved.