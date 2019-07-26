New restaurants nearly ready to open at Stovehouse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.- One of the newest nightlife attractions is welcoming some new tenants.

Stovehouse officially opened to families this spring and managers say some of the new restaurants are nearly ready to open.

After getting a taste over the last few weeks, managers say Mazzaras will open next week, followed by two more neighbors over the next month.

"Every corner you go around, there's something new," Stovehouse director of marketing Steven Jackson said.

With new crepes on display, the owners of 'Oh Crepe' are giving Stovehouse visitors a taste of what's to come.

"We've got seven different restaurants, seven different concepts," Jackson said.

'Oh Crepe', Kamado Ramen and Taqueria El Cazador are building out their new spaces.

Mazzara's Italian kitchen will beat them to the punch when they open up next week.

"The gelatto is amazing. I just hope they can make enough of it on these hot days," Jackson said.

As day turns to night, the lights come on, the music turns up and the crowd arrives.

"Everywhere from 400 to 500 people to 2,000 people. And that's with good entertainment on stage," Jackson said.

The owners and management have spent nearly two years converting the old oven factory into a vibrant nightspot.

"Preserve the history with a nod to the here and now. We thought this would be a great place for people to come and mingle," Jackson said.

There'll be plenty more chances as everything surrounding the food garden is one large construction zone.

"We have a brewery, brew pub concept over here. That's a huge, 10,000 square foot space," Jackson said.

The brewery is about a year away.

Managers say people can also expect future shopping and fitness studios.